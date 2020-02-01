About this show

Weathersby Productions and SuperBad Theatre Company is opening up their 2020 Marquee Tour Season with Remembering James, starring Broadway's Dedrick Weathersby, telling the story of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you'll see how a divided country, the growing civil rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shaped the artist's work. A eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of his music alive. Be a part of this journey as they set their sights on the legendary Apollo Theater in late June 2020.

Some songs include: "Please Please," "Cold Sweat," "I Feel Good," and "This a Man's World."