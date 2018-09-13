About this show

Grab your girlfriends and join the cast of WaistWatchers The Musical!



Featuring, through October 28, Martha Wash, two-time Grammy nominee, multi-gold and platinum recording artist (well-known for "It's Raining Men" and "Everybody Dance Now")



This hilarious and inspirational musical comedy will leave you laughing so hard, you'll burn more calories during the show than in past weeks! Come and dance in your seat or jump right in!



The musical, set in Cook's Women's Gym, takes a hilarious and lighthearted look at four women dishing on food, diets, exercise, friendship, love, and sex!



Which friend are you and which friend do you recognize as your BFF?

Carla: hitting the gym just so she can sip pinot grigio, eat more chocolate, and not skip dessert!

Cheryl: hitting the gym to relieve stress from work and stay looking good.

Connie: hitting the gym for the first time ever in order to feel sexy again.

Cindy: hitting the gym because she's recently divorced and ready for challenging workouts now that she's single and ready to mingle!