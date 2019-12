About this show

When it comes to free burlesque in Chicago, nobody throws it down like Vaudezilla! With PBR as our sponsor and Exit as our host, our "BROADZILLA!" show is a sure-fire hot spot for anyone looking for some sexy fun on a Friday night. First of all, we've got NO COVER CHARGE! Want more? There's plenty more! We've got Vaudezilla's Red Hot Annie and Wham Bam Pam as your smokin' hot hosts...