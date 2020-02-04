About this show

Riverdance as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance — beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality, and the spectacle of Riverdance.