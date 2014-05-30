About this show

It starts with an audience suggestion. Then the players create a full-length thriller in the style of Alfred Hitchcock. There could be murder, car chases, gunplay, beautiful women, exciting music, and drinks…plenty of drinks. Since this is high-class crime, the stage is complete with a wet bar, and the actors will be forced to partake as the plot develops. By the end of the show, you might not be able to stand the suspense, and the actors might not be able to stand at all.

The show will also feature a live jazz band and a few parlor games so the audience may join in on the "refreshments."

With the tagline, "Action so tense, you'll have to get tight," how can you go wrong?