About this show

Whole World Theatre offers a truly unique blend of Improv and Theatre. The improvised comedy on its stage springs from character based reality, emotions, and experiences. Its actors are trained for this unusual style of improv through our ongoing training programs. You, the audience members, create the scenes by giving suggestions to the MC during the show, and/or to WWT's Suggestion Circulators in the lobby pre-show. Our talented musicians play along improvisationally to each scene to complete the experience. WWT's in-house produced "Renegade" film clips of the cast about town playing with the public (candid camera style) are shown between live scenes, and WWT broadcasts the show, live, into the cafe - viewed for free - thanks to its in-house camera and technical crew. This show has been described as a cross between SNL and Who's Line Is It, Anyway? There are Kids Shows on Sundays for the general public featuring WWT's talented Youth & Teen Cast. Content is suitable for the whole family on Sundays!