About this show

Friday nights have become Motown nights at The Colony. The hotel is now featuring the soul-stirring sounds of Memory Lane in Polo every Friday night from 9 p.m. to closing. It is music from the Temptations, the Supremes, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye -- all the Motown favorites from the 60s to the 80s -- and it is bringing the house down every week. People are dancing, singing, rocking away -- right here in Palm Beach. In fact, The Colony is making a huge success with R&B, just as it has with the songs from the Great American Songbook in the Royal Room. The Colony really has become Music Central in Palm Beach as the hip and happy localities and socialites bebop the night away!