About this show

When a wealthy entrepreneur is shot down and killed in his prime his murder reveals a history of indiscretions including infidelity, bribery, fraud and even manslaughter. But it takes more than one cook to stir this broth, and no doubt cyanide may season the recipe. His little black book is rather revealing. The suspect list grows and grows. Take a sentimental journey and unravel a web of lies, secrets and unprecedented events that lead to some surprisingly unexpected homicides. It's a case of deception, of deep, dark secrets, and self centered disloyalty. This homicide investigation is so much fun, you'll want to play it again, Sam.