Discover the secrets of your favorite neighborhood or museum on a Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunt. You won't be collecting objects (put back that statue!) but searching for answers to tricky and humorous questions. You can discover "sunken" houses in Georgetown, search for a Teddy Bear that has been to outer space at the National Air and Space Museum, find out how dental floss can help you when confronted with a bison at the Museum of Natural History, track ghosts near the White House, solve a murder mystery at the National Gallery of Art, and much more. No knowledge of any hunt location is required -- you just need a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes.