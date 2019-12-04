About this show

Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation—"The most brilliantly effective spine-chiller you will ever encounter" (Daily Telegraph). Now celebrating three decades in the West End, Robin Herford's production is a gripping study in atmosphere, illusion, and controlled horror. A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a woman in black engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and hopefully exorcise the fear that grips his soul. As they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves snared in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

The Woman in Black remains "one of British theatre's biggest and scariest hits" (The Guardian).