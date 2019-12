About this show

Some appetites never go out of style. The pursuit of money is bound to backfire when the targets are smarter than their gold-digging schemer. Falstaff's dubious plan to woo Windsor's wealthy housewives is met with hilarious retaliation, when the ladies devise a plot to teach him a lesson he won't soon forget. The comedic comeuppance is an absolute treat in Shakespeare's delightful comedy on love, money, deception, and the power of women.