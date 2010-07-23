About this show

Show Off! is a new London version of the piano bars of New York, and it takes place regularly at Cafe Koha. It is a place where anyone who loves musical theatre can listen to songs from shows new and old - and where anyone who wants to can get up and perform. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. The music kicks off at 9 p.m. and continues until 1 a.m., so there is plenty of time to join in post-show if not for the whole evening. Food and drink are available for the entire evening. If you want to sing, just put your name and the song you want to sing on the sign-up sheet when you arrive. You may bring your own music, but we also have music from a variety of shows.