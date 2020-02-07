About this show

As the hardworking and terminally ill William Joad sets out on an epic journey to pass down his family farm, he is humiliated to find that the only surviving descendant of his family is a Mexican-American, Martín Jodes, an ex-migrant worker. Inspired by John Steinbeck's classic The Grapes of Wrath, the two men take a ride through the Mother Road traveling from California back to Oklahoma, all while forging an unlikely bond and coming to terms with their brutal past. This powerful new play, written by playwright Octavio Solis (El Paso Blue, Quixote), examines the crossroads of family, immigration, and the American dream.