About this show

The only group in America that attempts to be funnier than the Congress, Capitol Steps is a troupe of current and former Congressional staffers who satirize the very people and places that once employed them. They monitor events and personalities on Capitol Hill, in the Oval Office and other centers of power, taking a humorous look at serious issues and providing laughs for millions. Since they began over 20 years ago, Capitol Steps has become a Washington, DC institution for providing a tasteful blend of musical and political comedy.