About this show

French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary freethinker — but her entire life was determined by those around her, from her passionate and tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive mother to the gender-based censorship of her work. However, by combining her artistic genius with a fierce independence, she defied society's limitations to create captivating masterpieces that pushed the art world to new heights.

In the veins of inventive and immersive experiences such as Titanic and Blackbeard, Signature completely transforms into famed sculptor Rodin's studio for this gorgeous new musical.