About this show

Nick Hardin returns as everyone's favorite "Sweet Transvestite”—Dr. Frank-N-Furter—on the Garden Main Stage for maximum* social distancing!

The Rocky Horror Show—a musical with book, music and lyrics by Richard O’Brien—is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through the 1960s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is unveiling his new creation. His Frankenstein-style monster comes in the form of an artificially-made, fully-grown, physically-perfect muscle man named Rocky, complete "with blond hair and a tan".

Dressing up as your favorite character is encouraged! Throwing cards and shouting your favorite callbacks at the stage is encouraged! Doing the “Time Warp” again is encouraged!



*Increased health and safety protocols will be in effect (visit RockyHorrorColumbus.com for details). A maximum of 44 seats will be sold per performance and can only be purchased in groups of 2 and 4. Single tickets are not available for this production.