About this show

Discover the secrets of your favorite neighborhood or museum on a Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunt. You won't be collecting objects (put back that statue!) but searching for answers to tricky and humorous questions. You can discover the diner where Snow White tanks up in Hollywood, see a sultry Psyche who could use a psychaiatrist at LACMA, track Godzilla in Santa Monica, unleash the secret of a dog whisperer with a pet that would upset Daffy at The Getty, and much more. No knowledge of any hunt location is required -- you just need a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes.