When it was first broadcast, it generated more requests for tapes than any story in NPR Morning Edition's history except the death of Red Barber. It was brought to life on stage off-Broadway, and now Patrick Censoplano dons the candy-cane tights in this acerbically funny one-man play about author David Sedaris's experiences as an unemployed working as an elf at Macy's New York City department store. Sedaris fills his one-man show with loads of different characters, which a charismatic Censoplano effortlessly handles. Helmed by acclaimed director Chris DeCarlo, and adapted by Joe Montello from Sedaris's story, The SantaLand Diaries takes a wry look at how the holiday season brings out the best — and the worst — in us all.