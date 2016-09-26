About this show

While there are plenty of entertainment venues in SoCal for children and families, there are very few for just grown ups. Teatro Martini is a new, edgy, fun, interactive experience for grown-ups that merges upscale dining with spicy, but not too spicy, entertainment for couples and groups. Grown-ups love the spicy non-stop comedy, fun interactive experience and fantastic dining. Acrobatics, world class magic, great singing and dancing for the demanding Southern California entertainment marketplace were also added. The food is grown-up gourmet, too, served in a cozy, dinner cabaret environment for just 200 people.