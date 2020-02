About this show

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, Spectrum, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked, and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. Do not miss one of the most beloved singers on the planet.