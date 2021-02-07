About this show

WORLD PREMIERE

Hershey Felder stars as Sholem Aleichem. Featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina.

Before the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, there was Sholem Aleichem and his beloved character of "Tevye the Milkman." Before the beloved songs "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and more, there was music of the Old World ... a music that imitated talking, laughing, weeping, and singing, where musicians didn’t just make music, they spoke to you in song — Klezmer. In Florence, Italy, one of the oldest artistic centers in the world, a group of such musicians have been by day, virtuosos in Florence's world famous Maggio Musicale symphony orchestra; by night, they are the Klezmerata Forientina ... with their ancient European roots, and Hershey Felder as their storyteller, playing an array of characters and music from the "Old World," from a Tevyeh, to a Yenteh, to a Rabbi, to a newlywed daughter, to many many more ...

Purchase includes the live stream and a week of ON DEMAND viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through 2/14).