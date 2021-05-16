About this show

WORLD PREMIERE

Hershey Felder stars as Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Taking place as a memory play in the house in which the Russian Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, this is the story of a very strange meeting between Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. Featuring Rachmaninoff’s most beloved melodies and music.

Purchase includes the live stream and a week of ON DEMAND viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through 5/23).