Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical!

From Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Emmy Award-winning creators of South Park, comes this hilarious Broadway musical about a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. The Book of Mormon was written in collaboration with Robert Lopez, the Tony Award-winning writer of Avenue Q, and is codirected by Parker and Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw (Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone).

Winner of the 2011 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has certainly captured the hearts of many in the Broadway community by presenting modern, in-the-know, and often profane content in the tried-and-true form of a very traditional integrated book musical, complete with tap dancing.