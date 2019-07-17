Assassins Casting Is Announced for Signature Theatre Run

Signature Theatre has announced casting for Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, running August 11-September 29 under the direction of Eric Schaeffer.

The production will star Christopher Bloch as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm as Ford/Proprietor, Evan Casey as John Hinckley, Vincent Kempski as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme. The company is rounded out by Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller, Nova Y. Payton, Christopher Michael Richardson, Maria Rizzo, Jack St. Pierre, Declan Fennell, Harrison Smith, Kylie Clare Smith, and Dylan Toms.

Assassins will have musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Chris Lee, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Alison Samantha Johnson and Austin Blake Conlee, and sound design by Ryan Hickey.

In Assassins, nine would-be and successful presidential assassins inspire each other to pull the trigger and change their worlds in a perverse, wry, and thrillingly entertaining vaudeville.