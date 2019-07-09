Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh to Star in My Fair Lady Tour

Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh will headline the upcoming national tour of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher. The tour will tech and launch in Syracuse, New York, before opening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 19.

Ahmed will play Eliza, after understudying the role in the Broadway production. Mackintosh, who will play Henry Higgins, comes from the tour from The Phantom of the Opera, where he is a longtime cast member. Further casting is still to be announced.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

Bartlett Sher's Lincoln Center Theater production features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, with sets by Michael Yeargan, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, and Tony-winning costume design by Catherine Zuber. Music direction is by Ted Sperling, with original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.