Laura Osnes to Perform on PBS's A Capitol Fourth

Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes will perform on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, airing live from the West Lawn of the US Capitol for its 39th year on Thursday, July 4, from 8pm to 9:30pm. She will perform a medley of patriotic songs accompanied by the US Army Band "Pershing's Own."

Osnes's Broadway credits include Bandstand, Cinderella (Tony nomination), Bonnie & Clyde (Tony nomination), Anything Goes, South Pacific, and Grease. She was recently seen on the miniseries Fosse/Verdon as Shirley MacLaine, and will star in the new musical Hallmark movie, In the Key of Love, premiering June 29.

Performers sharing the stage with Osnes include Carole King and the Broadway cast of Beautiful starring Vanessa Carlton, Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), American Idol winner Laine Hardy, and Grammy winner Colbie Callait and her new band Gone West. Emmy-nominated actor and producer John Stamos will be hosting the show.

The program will be live-streamed on Facebook, PBS.org, YouTube, and will be available as Video on Demand for a limited time.