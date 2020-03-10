You'll Love Life When Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin Sing at Encores!

Tony winner Victoria Clark will make her New York City Center Encores! directing debut with Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 collaboration Love Life, running March 18-22. Widely considered to be the first "concept musical," the show depicts a century and a half of American history told from the perspective of the same ageless family. Leading the company are Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, who here sing "I Remember It Well," with fellow cast members Brandon Burks, Jonathan Christopher, John-Michael Lyles, and Heath Saunders singing "Economics."