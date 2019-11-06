Why You Should Take the Six-Hour Ride of Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance

Playwright Matthew Lopez has reimagined E.M. Forster's generational novel Howards End as the saga of 21st-century gay men in New York City. After acclaimed, award-winning runs in London, the two-part, six-hour work is now running at the Barrymore Theatre, and its ensemble company is happy to sing its praises. Hear what stars including John Benjamin Hickey, Lois Smith, and Kyle Soller have to say about bringing such a mammoth work back home.