Watch Two Heartbreaking Songs and a Tap Number From Mrs. Doubtfire

The classic film Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to Broadway, but now it's a musical written by the creators of Something Rotten! Tony nominee Rob McClure stars as Daniel Hillard, a divorced dad trying to do right by his kids, and if that means posing as their matronly nanny, he's in. Here, McClure and costars Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, and the ensemble offer a preview of the surprisingly heartbreaking (yet toe-tapping) score.