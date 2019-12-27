Watch Seth Sikes Give a Judy Garland Classic a Modern Twist

At Feinstein's/54 Below, the coveted New Year's Eve slot has been granted to Seth Sikes. A performer whose tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters have won critical acclaim, Sikes, along with a seven-piece band, will help ring in the new year (and decade) with Twenty '20s Songs for 2020. Here he gives us a preview of his show with his take on "I'm Nobody's Baby," a song Garland made famous in the 1940 film Andy Hardy Meets Debutante.