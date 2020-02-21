Watch Scenes From the Encores! Mack & Mabel Revival

New York City Center Encores! has revived Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's rarely seen musical Mack & Mabel through February 23. Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha star as the title characters — film director Mack Sennett and actor Mabel Normand. Here's a sneak peek at scenes from the show, with clips of songs like "Movies Were Movies," "Look What Happened to Mabel," and "I Won't Send Roses."