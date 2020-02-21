TheaterMania Logo
Home link
videos

Watch Scenes From the Encores! Mack & Mabel Revival

Alexandra Socha and Douglas Sills star in the rarely seen musical.

National

New York City Center Encores! has revived Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's rarely seen musical Mack & Mabel through February 23. Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha star as the title characters — film director Mack Sennett and actor Mabel Normand. Here's a sneak peek at scenes from the show, with clips of songs like "Movies Were Movies," "Look What Happened to Mabel," and "I Won't Send Roses."

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...