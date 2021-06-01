Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Olga Merediz, and More Talk In the Heights Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's Tony-winning musical In the Heights is heading for the big screen this month, debuting in cinemas and on HBO Max on June 11. Here, writers Miranda and Hudes, stars Anthony Ramos (Usnavi), Corey Hawkins (Benny), Olga Merediz (Abuela Claudia), Leslie Grace (Nina), Melissa Barrera (Vanessa), Gregory Diaz IV (Sonny), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Daniela), and Jimmy Smith (Kevin), and producer Scott Sanders discuss the new movie-musical and the joy that went into making it.