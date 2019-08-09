Watch Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Be Charming at the Opening of Sea Wall / A Life

Sea Wall / A Life, a pair of solo plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, respectively, is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, featuring tour-de-force performances by Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal. The actors may not share the stage, but they have shared the experience of bringing this poignant production from its off-Broadway home at the Public uptown to its (newly renovated) Broadway home, where Sturridge (1984) and Gyllenhaal (Sunday in the Park With George) have both previously taken up residency. Hear how both of them feel to be back in their old stomping ground as they answer some of their opening-night guests' burning questions.