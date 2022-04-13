Watch Broadway's Aladdin Cast Celebrate the Life of Gilbert Gottfried, the Original Iago
Don Darryl Rivera leads the audience in a round of applause after a moving speech.
The Broadway cast of Aladdin came together on April 12 to celebrate the life of legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who died earlier that day. Gottfried famously voiced the role of parrot Iago in the classic animated feature, and the show's long-running Iago, Don Darryl Rivera, took the stage after curtain call to toast Gottfried's memory.
