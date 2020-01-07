Watch Beth Leavel Sing "It's Not About Me" at Feinstein's/54 Below

Coming off her Tony-nominated starring turn in The Prom, Beth Leavel's next gig is a five-night engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below in a show titled "It's Not About Me," taking its name from a song from the recent Broadway musical. Recently, she previewed her show by performing that Prom number for the press. Check out the performance, and then see her at the famed cabaret supper club January 14-20.