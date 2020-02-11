Watch Alexandra Socha and Douglas Sills Sing "I Won't Send Roses" From Mack and Mabel

Jerry Herman may be gone, but he hasn't been forgotten. Just weeks after he died at the age of 88, New York City Center Encores! is reviving his and Michael Stewart's rarely seen musical Mack and Mabel, February 19-23. Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha star as the title characters — film director Mack Sennett and actor Mabel Normand — and here, at an open rehearsal, they sing the beloved ballad "I Won't Send Roses."