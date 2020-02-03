Watch a Preview of the New Louis Armstrong Musical A Wonderful World

Jazz legend Louis Armstrong is one of the latest to get the jukebox biomusical treatment with A Wonderful World, which is set to make its world premiere at Miami New Drama's Colony Theatre March 5-April 5. Recently, members of the cast — including Juson Williams, who will play Armstrong — gave the press a preview of the musical, featuring a book by Aurin Squire and directed by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw. Check out Williams, Dionne Figgins, and more as they perform some of Armstrong's most famous hits, including "What a Wonderful World," "Black and Blue," and more.