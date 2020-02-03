Watch a Preview of the New Louis Armstrong Musical A Wonderful World
Juson Williams, Dionne Figgins, and more will star in the world premiere at Miami New Drama's Colony Theatre.
Jazz legend Louis Armstrong is one of the latest to get the jukebox biomusical treatment with A Wonderful World, which is set to make its world premiere at Miami New Drama's Colony Theatre March 5-April 5. Recently, members of the cast — including Juson Williams, who will play Armstrong — gave the press a preview of the musical, featuring a book by Aurin Squire and directed by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw. Check out Williams, Dionne Figgins, and more as they perform some of Armstrong's most famous hits, including "What a Wonderful World," "Black and Blue," and more.
Loading...
Loading...