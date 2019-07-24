Watch a Preview of Encores! Off-Center's Road Show

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show is being revived by New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center series. It will be both the final Off-Center production this year and the final production of the City Center's 75th anniversary season. The cast will feature Chuck Cooper (Papa Mizner), Raúl Esparza (Wilson Mizner), Jin Ha (Hollis Bessemer), Mary Beth Peil (Mama Mizner), and Brandon Uranowitz (Addison Mizner). Check out a preview of the show here.