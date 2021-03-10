Waitress Comes to Tokyo! Watch Scenes From Japanese Production of the Sara Bareilles Musical

The first Japanese-language production of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's musical Waitress has opened at the Nissan Theatre in Tokyo, and we've got some newly released clips fro you to enjoy. The production was staged in a Covid-safe manner, with some members of the creative team traveling to Japan, and others working remotely thousands of miles away.

Mitsuki Takahata stars as Jenna, alongside Mamoru Miyano (Dr. Pomatter), Emma Miyazawa (Dawn), and LiLiCo and Rinko Urashima, who alternate the role of Becky. The record-breaking musical has music and lyrics by Bareilles, book by Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.