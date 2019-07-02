Vanessa Carlton Talks to Us About Getting Out of Her Comfort Zone in Beautiful

Vanessa Carlton is currently making her Broadway debut in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Best known for her 2002 hit single "A Thousand Miles," the pop star recently took some time to chat with TheaterMania. She not only performed "It's Too Late," but also discussed her reasons for taking on the role, as well as her experience meeting and working with the legendary Carole King. Check out the video above, and then go see Carlton as King at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre before the end of her run on September 1.