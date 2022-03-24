Two Years Later: Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell Bring American Buffalo to Broadway

Two years ago, theater productions were shut down across the world. This is the first in a series spotlighting the Broadway shows that were getting ready to open in the spring of 2020, and which are only now beginning their runs.

First up is David Mamet's American Buffalo with a starry three-member cast led by Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, under the direction of Neil Pepe. Here, the trio of actors discuss the opportunity to sink their teeth into this play for a second time, and why they're just happy to be back doing it at the Circle in the Square Theatre.