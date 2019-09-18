Tracy Letts Gives Broadway an Adult Comedy With Linda Vista

Tracy Letts makes his Broadway playwriting return this week with Linda Vista, launching its eight-week engagement at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. The play follows Wheeler (Ian Barford), a man in midlife crisis whose path to self-discovery is paved with a lot of bumps and blind dates. Hear what the cast had to say about the new comedy, which finds its dark sense of humor in the foibles of human nature and the never-ending challenges of growing up.