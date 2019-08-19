Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton Talk Betrayal on Broadway

Harold Pinter's 1978 play Betrayal has returned to Broadway in a new production featuring Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton reprising the roles they played earlier this year in London's West End. Recently, the trio of stars met with the press to talk about the play, Pinter's reverse-chronology story line, and the challenges of finding the drama in what Pinter's characters don't say to each other. Hear the actors' take on the play in the video above. Betrayal opens at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on September 5.