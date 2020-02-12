Theater Gone Wrong: The Time Marc Kudisch’s Hubris Bit Him in the You-Know-What

Marc Kudisch, back on Broadway in the Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country, got some assistance from his current castmate Luba Mason in reenacting one of his most desperate onstage moments. After an extended absence from the 2005 musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, he jumped back into the role of Baron Bomburst, confident as he was on opening night. What happened next was a catastrophe of his own making, but it helped him learn a very important lesson: Never refuse a rehearsal.