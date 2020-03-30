Theater Gone Wrong: The Curious Incident of Dan Stevens and Jessica Chastain's Three-Legged Dog

There's nothing worse than a dog getting loose during a very serious play. OK, that doesn't happen all the time, but it did once during the 2012 Broadway revival of The Heiress. Jessica Chastain didn't close her dressing room door all the way, and, as co-star Dan Stevens remembers, her three-legged rescue dog unexpectedly joined the cast onstage during the show. This might have given some actors pause, but Chastain, Stevens says, played it off like a champ.