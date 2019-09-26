Theater Gone Wrong: Jonathan Groff's Brain Snapped During Spring Awakening — and Never Went Back

Jonathan Groff has a big fear when it comes to starring in Little Shop of Horrors: He's afraid that he won't be able to stop laughing. And he has good reason — he's playing opposite the hilarious Christian Borle and Tammy Blanchard, of course. The problem dates back to an incident during Spring Awakening. At some point during the show's run, his "brain snapped," he says, and now every time he gets the giggles onstage, he's unable to snap out of it. Let's hope Orin Scrivello, DDS, doesn't have real laughing gas in his office at the Westside Theatre.