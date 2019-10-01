The Touring Cast of Once on This Island Will Make You Dance With This Opening Number
Michael Arden's Tony-winning revival is hitting the road this month.
The 2018 Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island is heading out on tour and offered the press a sneak preview of the performances that audiences across the country will see. Take a look as the company sings the opening number, "We Dance," as directed by Michael Arden, who earned a Tony nomination for his reimagined version of this life-affirming Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical.
