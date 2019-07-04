The Standbys of Come From Away Discuss Their Unique Craft

Standbys are a vital part of any Broadway cast. They're the backbone of a company, ready to go on at a moment's notice when someone gets sick or injured during the show or goes on vacation. In Come From Away, standbys Tony LePage and Happy McPartlin have a more daunting task than usual: They cover not one role, but five apiece. How do they do it? How did they memorize it? Find out in this informative new interview conducted by their castmate, Jenn Colella.