The Rockettes Give Us a High-Kicking Preview of the 2019 Christmas Spectacular

Another year…another Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall! And you know what that means? The Radio City Rockettes are back to instill the holiday spirit into us all, one high kick at a time. Recently, the dance company gave us a preview of what to expect this year. Check out this video to see snippets of the troupe performing not only classic routines such as "Twelve Days of Christmas," "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," but also giving us a taste of its new finale, "Christmas Lights." You have until January 5, 2020, to see the Rockettes onstage.