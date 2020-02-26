The Open Mic Night That Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, and Iain Armitage Have in Common

Jim Caruso's Cast Party lights up the stage at Birdland Jazz Club every Monday night. So even though most of Broadway has Monday night off, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on Broadway-caliber entertainment. Check out this interview with Cast Party creator and host Jim Caruso (with a special cameo by musical director Billy Stritch) to find out just what makes the weekly event so special – and a draw for a host of performers that includes Liza Minnelli and Ariana Grande.